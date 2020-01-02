Funeral services for Katie Bell Mullins were held Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Crooked Creek Baptist Church. Mrs. Mullins was 73 years of age and passed away from this life Monday, December 23, 2019, in Grenada. Reverend Mike Grenn officiated and interment was in the Cliburn Cemetery.

Saulters Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Donny Mullins, Eddie Mullins, Lester Turnage, Wayne Turnage, Donald Gable and Rodney White. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Garrett Mullins, Travis White, Ryan White, Jacob Gable, Justin Gable, Eric VanSinderen, Josh Halford, Jesse Turnage and Joseph Turnage.

Katie Bell Turnage Mullins was born May 30, 1946, in New Hebron to Jessie O. Turnage and Dortha Marie Sills Turnage. She was a retired seamstress from the Kellwood Company. Mrs. Mullins was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father.

Mrs. Mullins is survived by her husband, Donny Mullins of Holcomb; one son, Eddie Mullins (Sarah) of Marmaduke, Arkansas; two grandchildren, Garrett and Emily Mullins; one sister, Jessie Marie Stephens of Silver Creek; one brother, Lester Turnage of Silver Creek, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.