The Lawrence County Extension Service will offer the Quick Bites program “The Basics of Taking Good Photos” on Thursday, March 30, from Noon-1 p.m. at the Extension Service conference room located at 214 Main Street, Suite C. Join Kevin Hudson to learn the basics of taking good photos to enhance the subject and quality of photography. Quick Bites programs are offered through the Extension Service and provide information on a wide variety of topics through interactive video. Seating is limited, so please RSVP by calling 601-587-2271. Those in attendance are welcome to bring their own lunch to enjoy during the program.